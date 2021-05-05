Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 133,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 407,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50.

Get Canada Silver Cobalt Works alerts:

In other Canada Silver Cobalt Works news, Director Dianne Tookenay sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,000.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.