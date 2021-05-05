Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 266,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,878. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Griffon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Griffon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Griffon by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

