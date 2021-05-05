ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.43 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $5.43 million and $508,765.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,969.01 or 1.00075732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00214757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

