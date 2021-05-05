CoinFi Price Tops $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $155,547.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00068634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.70 or 0.00831462 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.60 or 0.09704814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00100549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043868 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.