Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

HRZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 297,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,605. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

