Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, hitting $121.31. 369,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,867. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.32 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Bandwidth by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

