Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.90-$6.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.56.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $144.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. Eaton has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.