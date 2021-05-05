Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.180-0.200 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,573. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,669. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

