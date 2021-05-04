Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 661,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,182. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

