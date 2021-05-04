Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $109.63

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $124.35. 4,776,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

