V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00087653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00829798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.66 or 0.09646750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00100628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044665 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.