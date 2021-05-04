$6.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to post sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.94 billion and the highest is $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $7.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $28.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.51 billion to $31.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.96. 1,079,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

