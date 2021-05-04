HEIDI (HDI) Price Hits $0.0007

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One HEIDI coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $592.37 and $63.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

