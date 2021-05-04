Swipe (SXP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $865.58 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Swipe has a total market cap of $441.26 million and approximately $865.58 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00008779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00087692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00068632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.49 or 0.00826298 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.32 or 0.09614008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00100236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

