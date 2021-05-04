Rupee One Day Trading Volume Reaches $91.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $55,207.21 and approximately $91.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupee has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00078380 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,074,100 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

