Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.11.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $15.00 on Tuesday, reaching $202.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,335. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.64. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

