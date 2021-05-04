Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,503,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

