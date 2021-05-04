Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $32.59. 3,354,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

