Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $119.75

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 921,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

