Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $291.50

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.73. 1,050,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,615. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

