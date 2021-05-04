UMA Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $24.45 or 0.00044430 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $51.82 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00087125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.59 or 0.00825981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.49 or 0.09641865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00044448 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.