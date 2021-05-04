Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post -$0.83 EPS

Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.66). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. 756,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,874. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,363 shares of company stock worth $2,220,370. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $9,992,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

