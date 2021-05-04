TerraCredit Market Cap Hits $20.06 Million (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 110.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 97.2% against the dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $20.06 million and approximately $52,120.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREDITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.