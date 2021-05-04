Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. 175,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,194. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $582.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.