Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and approximately $637,189.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $786.45 or 0.01428971 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,688,323 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.