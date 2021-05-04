SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Announces Earnings Results

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

SeaSpine stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 222,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.24.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

