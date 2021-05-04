Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

BELFA traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 2,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.98. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

