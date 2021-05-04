$0.83 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.48. PDC Energy posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. 541,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,053. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

