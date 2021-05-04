Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $17,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 114,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,552. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

