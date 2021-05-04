Zacks: Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. ChannelAdvisor also reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In related news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 279,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,896. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $606.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

