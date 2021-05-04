Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.41 Million

Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report sales of $317.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.34 million and the lowest is $286.69 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $254.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. 2,164,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.