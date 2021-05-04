WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $13.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 69,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.