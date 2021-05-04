Earnbase Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1,240.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for $14.63 or 0.00026575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00268842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.54 or 0.01163316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00726637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,904.86 or 0.99715243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

