HashBX (HBX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $579.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $692,482.39 and approximately $579.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00087653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00829798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.66 or 0.09646750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00100628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044665 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

