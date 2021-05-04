Oikos Price Reaches $0.0179 on Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Oikos has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $114,397.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00268842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.54 or 0.01163316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00726637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,904.86 or 0.99715243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 147,499,004 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

