BitWhite (BTW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39,227.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 89.3% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $215,309.25 and approximately $39,227.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000895 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

