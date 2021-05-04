Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Research analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

