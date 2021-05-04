The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,790,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 31,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 385,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 290,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

KO stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $54.14. 14,134,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,926,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

