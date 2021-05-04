Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 120.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $4,012,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kadant by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.82 and its 200 day moving average is $152.08. Kadant has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.