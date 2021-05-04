Short Interest in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Declines By 19.8%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 1,336,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $442.64 million, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

