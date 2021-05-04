Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Itron stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.55. 350,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,716. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.