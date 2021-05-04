Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWD traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $127.02. The company had a trading volume of 578,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,777. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

