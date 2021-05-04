Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.32. Bunge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.500-7.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,377. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

