Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ENLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 265,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,364. The company has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

