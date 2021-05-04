Brokerages Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVM. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 1,605,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,496. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 190,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,077,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,489 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

