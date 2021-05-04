AMLT Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.67 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMLT has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. AMLT has a market capitalization of $21.67 million and approximately $68,694.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00087582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00069572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.79 or 0.00835149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.44 or 0.09651247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00100763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,364,002 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

