Egretia (EGT) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00087582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00069572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.79 or 0.00835149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.44 or 0.09651247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00100763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

EGT is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

