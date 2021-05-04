1World (1WO) Price Tops $0.10

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, 1World has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $7,620.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00087582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00069572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.79 or 0.00835149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.44 or 0.09651247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00100763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

