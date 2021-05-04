Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $664.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

