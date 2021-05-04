Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $411.13.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

